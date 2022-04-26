IPL 2022: Riyan Parag And Harshal Patel Engage in Heated Exchange During RCB vs RR Clash | WATCH

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Harshal Patel were involved in a fiery exchange of words after the former battered the RCB pacer for 18 runs in the final over to steer his side to a defendable total of 144 for 8 in an IPL match here on Tuesday.

Parag, who played an unbeaten 56-run knock off 31 balls, smashed Patel for a boundary and two huge sixes in the final over to take RR to a decent total after being sent in to bat.

Soon after Parag clobbered a Patel delivery over deep mid-wicket boundary, both the players had heated exchange, forcing one of RR players to calm down the bowler.

Some words were also exchanged between a few players of both the teams as they left the ground.

Parag single-handedly took his side close to the 150-run mark with his unbeaten half-century, which is his highest score in IPL. He struck three boundaries and four sixes during his knock.

Patel ended up with figures of one for 33 from his four overs.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore dished out an incisive bowling show to restrict in-form Rajasthan Royals to a modest 144 for 8 in their Indian Premier League match on Tuesday.

Josh Hazlewood (2/19), Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva (2/23) and Mohammed Siraj (2/30) picked up two wickets each to stifle the Royals’ batting line-up.

Riyan Parag was the lone bright spot for RR with an unbeaten 56 off 31 balls. Advertisement RCB’s decision to bowl first yielded great results as they picked up wickets at regular intervals, not allowing RR any scope of building a big partnership.

RR’s struggle can be gauged from the fact that they failed to find the fence for seven consecutive overs from 12 to 18th. Parag finally broke it in the 19th over by lifting Hazlewood over the extra cover fence.

Parag hit Patel for a four and two sixes in the final over to not only bring up his fifty but also give RR bowlers something to defend.

