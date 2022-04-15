IPL 2022: Riyan Parag Faces Hate On Social Media After Another Failed Outing, Trolls Ask Him to Do 'Bihu'

Riyan Parag is being targeted on social media for his poor run at the IPL. The 20-year-old failed to impress this year with the accounting for just 43 runs. Soon after his team Rajasthan Royals went down to Gujarat Titans he started trending with the trolls taking the turns to ridicule him. Some of them said that the Assamese should just do ‘Bihu’ and forget about playing cricket. Some of them also said that he Parag should be stepping up to the game when Sachin Tendulkar at his age was dealing with a million fan followers.

Parag walked into bat against Gujarat Titans with his team chasing a target of 193 runs. A lot was expected when he walked in since he was considered a finisher. Instead, he failed to deliver, hitting just one six and one four in 16-ball 18. He soon faced wrath from the loyal RR fans.

Some of them also defended him, saying that he usually bats at seven and therefore will have to take risk to fire under pressure. Here are some of the top Twitter reactions.

Captain Hardik Pandya’s clinical all-round performance helped Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs in an IPL 2022 match at DY Patil Stadium, here on Thursday.

It was Rajasthan’s fourth win of the IPL 2022 season and they climbed to the top of the points table with 8 points.

A sensational unbeaten half-century by captain Hardik Pandya (87 not out off 52) powered Gujarat Titans to 192/4 in 20 overs. Apart from Hardik, Abhinav Manohar (43 off 28) and David Miller (31 not out off 14) also made valuable contributions with the bat for Gujarat, who were invited to bat first.

