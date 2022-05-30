IPL 2022 Final: Riyan Parag Once Again Targetted for 'Attitude' On Social Media

Rajasthan Royals’ youngster Riyan Parag was again targeted by Twitter trolls for his poor batting in the IPL final as he managed to score 15 off 15 balls. Some of the fans said Parag should have gone for big shots, instead, he played dot balls in the all-important final over. This is not the first time that Parag is being taken to cleaners, he was attacked on social media quite a few times for his ‘attitude’ throughout the entire tournament.

‘Karma’: Fans on Twitter Thrash Riyan Parag For Dropping an Easy Catch of In-form Rajat Patidar

Earlier, Riyan Parag got the usual abuse on Twitter after he dropped Rajat Patidar in the second qualifier against RCB in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It was nothing new as RR youngster usually gets thrashed for his ‘attitude’ regularly on Twitter. He was also accused of not scoring runs. Nonetheless, team bowling coach Lasith Malinga has come out and supported the cricketer, citing his fielding skills.

