Young Rajasthan Royals cricketer Riyan Parag is in the eye of storm, and yet he remains undeterred. The youngster came up with a tweet that is at best can be defined as disdainful. It was on Sunday that Parag took a catch, belonging to LSG’s Marcus Stoinis, and then did an act to mock the third umpire who had earlier ruled the batter not out. Parag took the catch, knelt down and touched the ball to the ground in an apparent reference to his earlier catch that was given not out by the umpire rightly as the ball had touched the ground before settling into his palms.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Moreover, Parag’s act earlier had attracted a lot of criticism from commentators and fans alike. “I have got some advice for you young man, cricket is very very long game and we all have very long memories. Never ever tempt fate because it comes around quickly," said former Australia and Chennai Super Kings batter Matthew Hayden in the commentary box. Nonetheless, call it the exuberance of the youth, Parag replied to his detractors with this tweet: “No one’s gonna care in 20 years, soooo much more to life…. enjoy it," he tweeted on Monday night."

Advertisement

Parag’s celebration received a lot of flak online where users lashed out at him for being disrespectful.

In the penultimate over of Lucknow’s run chase, Stoinis hit Obed McCoy’s full delivery to Parag standing at the long-on position. Parag put a full stretch dive to grab the ball, claiming a catch. The replays, however, showed that the ball had clearly bounced before and Stoinis was given not out, leaving Rajasthan camp disappointed. The 20-year-old got another chance to catch Stoinis in the final over and this time, the ball landed up straight in his hands. The wicket was followed by Parag’s sarcastic celebration where he took the ball too close to the ground, mocking the third umpire for his previous decision.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here