IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Clueless After Confusion at the Toss, Asks Ravindra Jadeja 'Batting Bola Na Tu'

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Superkings have garnered a cult status among IPL fans. In recent years, it is already known as ‘El Clasico.’ And now even former cricketers like Harbhajan Singh compared the match to India vs Pakistan. And why not? Over the years, the match has thrown up some interesting encounters with games going down the wire. Mumbai and Chennai are two successful IPL teams; sparks are bound to fly in this battle of heavyweights. With all that hype, the two skipper Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians and Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Superkings came out for the toss and something unexpected happened.

CSK(Jadeja) had won the coin toss and opted to bowl.

Rohit Sharma Clueless

But Rohit Sharma didn’t hear the call at all and left CSK skipper surprised, asking him what did he opt for. This left Jadeja in utter shock who took the matter seriously, before realizing that Rohit was not that serious. Interestingly, presenter Nick Knight also didn’t ask Ravindra Jadeja what he was going to do. This is when Rohit hilariously asked if CSK were batting first. ‘Batting bola na tu?’. The incident left them in splits.

Rohit Sharma Going Through Bad Times

Rohit Sharma who is considered as one of the most successful IPL captains after leading Mumbai to five titles, is going through his worst time. He is yet to win a match for Mumbai with the team losing seven out of seven. Even on Thursday, MS Dhoni starred with the bat, slamming 28 off 13 balls as he helped CSK chase down the target in a thrilling finish. The team needed 17 off last over where Dhoni smashed 6,4,4 to help seal the deal. While Mumbai stayed at the bottom after losing this one, Chennai also stayed firm at the second last position that is ninth in a ten team affair.

