IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Elects to Bowl, Sunrisers Hyderabad Include Priyam Garg to Open Innings

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday. It is a crucial game for Sunrisers as they have to break their losing streak to keep their playoff hopes alive. They have lost their last five contests, while Mumbai Indians will look to end their campaign on a high.

The five-time IPL champions are already out of the playoffs race as they make a couple of changes to their XI. They wanted to give chances to the players who haven’t played a single match this season for them.

Rohit said that his team has performed better when they had a target in front of them which is the reason why they elected to bowl first.

“We’re going to field first. Just want to try out some things, and it works when we have a score in front of us. We have two changes: the spinners from the last game go out, Mayank Markande and Sanjay Yadav come in. We want to look at certain players with an eye on next year. We want to have a look at them before making a decision for next year. It is important that the core group plays. We want to keep certain aspects of our Mumbai team. We have one more game after this, and we can try a few more guys in that game," Rohit said at the toss.

SRH are currently at the eighth spot on the points table with just five wins so far, they have to emerge victorious in last two contests to stay alive in the playoff contention.

The Orange Army also made a couple of changes as Priyam Garg was included in place of Shashank Singh, while Marco Jansen made way for Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Kane Williamson confirmed at the toss that he will bat in the middle-order as Priyam is going to open the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma.

“We were going to have a bat first. We need to look at the NRR as well. It does look like a dry wicket and putting runs on the board would be good. Two changes: Priyam Garg comes in for Shashank and Fazal Farooqi comes in for Marco Jansen. Just tactical changes, things are getting tight and we just need to adjust quickly. Nice opportunity for Priyam to play at the top of the order with Abhishek Sharma," Williamson said.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande

