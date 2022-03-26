IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Promises Fans to Give it All

Rohit Sharma has promised fans of Mumbai Indians that he and his side wouldn’t leave any stone unturned in their preparations for the Indian Premier League 2022.

In an Instagram video uploaded on the official Mumbai Indians handle, Rohit Sharma addressed the fans and shared his thoughts about the upcoming season.

“Paltan! How are you? We are back with a new season. We have a new team with a lot of new faces. It is a fresh challenge. We are quite looking forward to it. We leave no stone unturned," the 34-year-old said.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the history of the IPL with a record five titles in their kitty. All five trophies have come under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

At the mega-auction, the team management opted to bring in some new talent as they let go of their senior players like Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons that Rohit hasn’t scored many runs for Mumbai Indians. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted the fact that Rohit is yet to have a stand-out season with the bat for Mumbai Indians. Aakash said that while Rohit is a white-ball legend, he hadn’t scored 600 runs in any season for MI.

Chopra further said, “Ishan Kishan is another guy, they have bought him for 15.25 crores. The highest run-scorer for the Mumbai Indians this season is going to be Suryakumar Yadav even though he will miss the first match."

Mumbai Indians start their IPL 2022 campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and they would want to start on a winning note as they are habitual slow starters.

