The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 concluded on May 29 with Gujarat Titans (GT) clinching their maiden title after defeating the Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. The 2-month long season served an optimum dosage of T20 cricket, full of thrilling encounters and numerous rollicking performances. Several stars garnered praise for their impressive game in the tournament. The likes of Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh even bagged the maiden India call-up following a remarkable run. However, for some players, it wasn’t a season to remember.

While the IPL 2022 witnessed several new faces rising to the occasion and grabbing the opportunity with both hands, many big-ticket players had a horrific experience and struggled to exhibit an impactful performance.

Let’s have a look at 5 players who produced a flop show in the IPL 2022:

Rohit Sharma: The Mumbai Indians skipper is known as one of the iconic Indian payers but he had a horrific season. 14 games, 268 runs without a single fifty – this isn’t the Rohit we have seen in the past years. But IPL 2022 turned out to be his worst season ever. His highest score in the tournament was 48, against Sunrisers, and the lowest was a duck against Chennai Super Kings. Out of 14 innings, 6 times he got out for a single-digit score. His average of 19.14 is the lowest in the last fifteen years.

Virat Kohli: It’s surprising to see his name on the list of flop players but it’s a fact that IPL 2022 was one of the poorest seasons for Virat Kohli. His early dismissals became the major talking point in the cricketing fraternity and not to forget the ducks he secured this year. Kohli has bagged a total of 6 ducks in his entire IPL career and three of them came in 2022. The highest scorer of the Indian Premier League struggled big-time this season, amassing 341 runs in 16 games at an average of 22.73. He also scored a couple of fifties but on most of the occasions, he was dismissed in the 20s. This is the fifth time when Kohli scored that 350 runs in a season.

Kane Williamson: Another captain on the list is Kane Williamson who had a terrible time in the IPL 2022. He promoted himself up in the batting order as an opener but couldn’t muster runs. It was his second season as a leader of a team and he scored at an average of 19.64, his worst in this IPL career. Though he got a fifty-plus score in the game against Gujarat Titans, he couldn’t continue the rhythm thereafter. In 13 matches, he scored 216 runs at a strike rate of 93.51.

Rishabh Pant: The dynamic wicketkeeper-batter is known for his ruthless approach against the quality bowlers but this season, he seemed to be under the pump. Pant captained the Delhi Capitals well but he remained pretty silent with the bat in hand. He amassed 340 runs in 14 matches, averaging 30.91. However, he too didn’t get any fifty this year. His highest score was 44 (against LSG) while the lowest was a zero against PBKS.

Mohammed Siraj: The right-arm quick from Hyderabad was once a find of the IPL. But this year, it was a bit harsh for him. His bowling lacked the fire as he constantly failed to trouble the opposition batters. He gave away runs in plenty and had a minimal impact. He featured in 15 games this season and managed to pick only 9 wickets. He leaked runs at an economy of 10.08 and had a bowling average of 57.11.

