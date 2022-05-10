IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Walks Back in Disbelief After Controversial DRS Dismissal | WATCH

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was given out after yet another controversial decision involving DRS. The skipper was visibly angry and went back to the dressing room in sheer disbelief. The 35-year-old thought that he was not out as the DRS showed a nick even before the ball past his bat. Meanwhile, the third umpire felt otherwise and asked the on-field umpire, who had given him not out in the first place, to reverse his decision.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

The incident happened in the very first over of the Mumbai Indians’ innings. It was being bowled by Tim Southee who beat the batter and then appealed as KKR thought Sharma had nicked it. After the umpire wasn’t convinced, wicket-keeper Sheldon Jackson asked Shreyas Iyer, KKR skipper, to take it upstairs. The replays did show a nick but it came moments before the ball had passed the bat. This left Mumbai Indians skipper in shock as he was told to return to the dressing room. He was playing for 2 off 5 balls and was visibly upset with what happened. Mumbai had a horrendous season so far and Rohit’s form had been in the thick of it. Some runs would have surely helped him.

Kolkata Knight Riders finally found the team balance they were looking for to outclass Mumbai Indians by 52 runs here on Monday and keep their slim IPL play-off hopes alive. Lead Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in IPL history to restrict KKR to 165 for nine after fine knocks from Venkatesh Iyer (43 off 24) and Nitish Rana (43 off 24).

Barring a 43-ball 51 from Ishan Kishan, Mumbai batters struggled to get going in the chase as their innings ended at 113 all out in 17.3 overs. KKR finally played Tim Southee (1/10) and Pat Cummins (3/22) together and the move worked with the seasoned pacers sharing four wickets. Andre Russell too chipped in with couple of wickets.

Advertisement

Another big positive was the return to form of Venkatesh Iyer, who had to be dropped earlier in the competition due to his lean run after a sensational debut season in 2021. While MI were already out of the play-off race, KKR, who have five wins from 12 games, can still sneak into the top four with two games remaining.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here