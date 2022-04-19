IPL 2022: "Rohit Sharma Was Always Behind me And Pushed me to Score Runs" - Suryakumar Yadav

Flamboyant India batter Suryakumar Yadav revealed that his Mumbai Indians captain always pushed him to do better to get a chance in the national team. Despite scoring consistently well in IPL and domestic cricket, Suryakumar got a late call-up to the Indian cricket team in 2021. The Mumbai Indians batter continued his form on the big stage and has now cemented his place in India’s limited-overs set-up.

Surya scored 400-plus runs in three back-to-back seasons from 2018 to 2020 in the Indian Premier League as he kept knocking on the senior team’s doors. The flamboyant batter revealed that his MI skipper was always behind him during that time as he always pushed him to score more runs for the team.

The 31-year-old recalled an incident from IPL 2020 when he was celebrating his birthday with the team and Rohit shared a special message for him on the MI TV video. After the cake-cutting, Rohit was seen telling SKY to keep working hard as the Indian cap is not far away from him.

“Many many happy returns of the day, keep working hard, You are not far away from the India cap. He was always behind me and pushed me to score runs. If I was scoring, he would say score again in the next game and the one after that also. Keep knocking on that door, and if it doesn’t open, break it. So he was completely behind me," Yadav said On Gaurav Kapur’s show Breakfast with Champions.

He further recalled his Ranji Trophy debut in 2010/11 when he was batting with Rohit as he claims that the current India captain’s attitude has remained the same.

“When I made my domestic debut in Ranji Trophy 2010/11, he was batting with me. Since then, his attitude and how he motivates players has remained the same. If I shut my eyes, and think about him, I’m transported back to 2010/11," Suryakumar added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians started the IPL 2022 on a disastrous note with 6 defeats in as many matches. It is their worst start to a season in IPL history and they are still desperate to get their first point on the table.

