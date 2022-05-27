IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore Share Video of Dressing Room Celebration | WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore fans and supporters got a golden chance to experience their team’s celebration in the dressing room after clinching a thrilling victory against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. The Bangalore franchise gave their fans a glimpse of their reactions and exuberant celebration as they shared a video on social media.

The official Instagram handle of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise posted a video of the team’s celebration and in the caption, they wrote, “Scenes we just absolutely love to see. More of this in Ahmedabad please!"

In the video, former Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli can be seen hugging head coach Sanjay Bangar, and other players like- Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Harshal Patel, and Mohammed Siraj can also be seen expressing their happiness and exultation.

Coming back to the match, batting first, Bangalore put up a mammoth total of 207 runs losing four wickets. Kohli (25 runs off 24 deliveries) kicked off his innings on a positive note but failed to carry forward the momentum. The Delhi-born batter was dismissed in the ninth over of the match.

Bangalore’s 28-year-old batter Rajat Patidar played a magnificent knock to notch his maiden IPL century. The Madhya Pradesh-born batter smashed 12 boundaries and 7 sixes to score 112 runs (not out) off 54 balls.

Later, wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik contributed significantly as he scored 37 runs (not out) off 23 balls.

For Lucknow, Mohsin Khan, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi picked up one wicket each.

Lucknow’s run chase suffered a big jolt as their wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock (6 runs off 5 balls) departed in the first over of the match. But, Lucknow skipper KL Rahul (79 runs off 58 balls) and Deepak Hooda (45 runs off 26 balls) showed impressive batting to overcome the early scare.

But Bangalore spinner Hasaranga provided the crucial breakthrough as he picked up the wicket of Hooda in the 15th over of the match to break the solid partnership.

Hooda’s wicket changed the context of the game as it gave Bangalore the required momentum to outclass their opponents. Lucknow, eventually managed to reach 193/6 in 20 overs. Bangalore’s Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood scalped three wickets to earn a 14-run win against Lucknow.

Now, the Faf du Plessis-led side will be taking on Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 on Friday.

