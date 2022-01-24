IPL 2022: RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Name New Team Lucknow Super Giants

The newly added Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow announced their team name on Monday - Lucknow Super Giants. RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, who previously ran the Rising Pune Supergiant team in 2016 and 2017 IPLs, had bought the rights of the Lucknow franchise for a whopping Rs 7,090 crore in October.

The Lucknow franchise revealed the name of the team on their Twitter account.

Days after announcing their draft picks, Lucknow decided to reveal the team identity. Interestingly, earlier, RP-Sanjiv Goenka named their Pune franchise on the same note - Rising Pune SuperGiant. The Pune franchise was part of IPL for two years and were runner-up in 2017.

The official IPL team of Lucknow, owned by RPSG Group, decided to take public opinions from its fans and the name was shared by owner Sanjiv Goenka in a video message on Monday.

“Thank you so much for your overwhelming response to the ‘Naam banao naam kamao’ contest. Lakhs and lakhs of people responded, based on that we are very happy to choose the name for the Lucknow IPL team," Goenka said in his message, while revealing the team name.

“And the name that we have chosen based on your recommendations is Lucknow Super Giants. Thak you so much for your response and love and continue to give us your blessings in the future as well."

The Lucknow team already enjoyed a great following on social media with over 370,000 followers on Twitter itself.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants have already named the three drafts pick ahead of the mega auctions. Flamboyant India opener KL Rahul has been roped in as the skipper and will be paid a whopping 17 cr. for his role. The 29-year-old has been one of the most consistent batters in the IPL since 2018. The opener led Punjab Kings in the last two seasons but he wanted a change and was subsequently released by the management.

While Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and young Ravi Bishnoi are the other two signings for the franchise ahead of the mega auction which will be held next month in Bengaluru. The Aussie allrounder will receive INR 9.2 Crore while Bishnoi joined Lucknow for INR 4 crore. The signing of these three players means Lucknow will go into the auction with a purse of INR 58 crore.

The Super Giants have appointed Andy Flower as head coach and Gautam Gambhir as the mentor ahead of next year’s IPL. While, recently they also roped in Vijay Dahiya as the assistant coach.

