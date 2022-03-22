IPL 2022: RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara passes his verdict on Sanju Samson

With less than a week to go for IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has earned massive praise from the legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara. Samson, who made his IPL debut in 2013, is set to lead the Rajasthan-based side for the second consecutive season during the 15th edition of the cash-rich league. And Sangakkara, who recently joined the 2008 champions as the director of cricket and head coach, is hoping the wicket-keeper batter will do well with the bat as well as their captain by leading the side from the front.

Sangakkara even went on to say that Samson is “one of the best T20 players."

“Irrespective of him being the captain or the future of RR, he is one of the best T20 players," the Sri Lankan was quoted as saying by the Red Bull.

Heaping praises on the youngster, Sangakkara further said that what makes Samson an exciting skipper is that he is ready to acknowledge that he does not know everything and is willing to put in the hard work.

“He is a magnificent player, destructive, match-winner, has every ability that you want in a batter," Sangakkara added.

Sangakkara also believes Samson to be a “natural leader" and expects him to get better with time. Another quality that makes Samson the perfect player to lead RR is that he has a passion for the Rajasthan Royals as he started his IPL career there, according to Sangakkara.

Sangakkara, who also admires Samson as a player, now wants to provide all the support the stumper needs to excel during IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 is set to kick off on March 26 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) locking horns in the tournament opener in Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan will kick off their campaign on March 29 against 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

