IPL 2022: RR Team Members Give This Viral Reel Trend a Whirl at Their Cartoon-themed Hotel - WATCH

Ahead of IPL 2022, some members of the Rajasthan Royals squad were spotted having fun at their hotel in Mumbai. The Rajasthan franchise shared the glimpses of the same on their Instagram handle. And it appears that amidst intense training sessions, the players took some time out to rejuvenate and indulge in a fun activity at their cartoon-themed hotel. The franchise dropped a reel which was made on Beyonce’s song Partition, and has been gaining buzz on social media.

In the video, the team’s director of cricket operations, Kumar Sangakara, and players Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag can be seen joining the bandwagon to give the viral reel trend a whirl, at Grand Hyatt Mumbai. The players were also joined by the characters of Cartoon Network such as Tom and Jerry, who welcomed them at the hotel.

Players can be seen wearing a Rajasthani turban in a pink and purple shade, the official colours of the jersey of Rajasthan Franchise. While sharing the fun video, the franchisee wrote in the caption, “So what’s up, Cartoon Network India?", and ended the caption with a heart emoticon and hashtags like “Royals Family".

Earlier, the franchise on Instagram Stories also shared glimpses of players who were checked into the hotel.

In one of the videos, we can see an elevator opening to a wall that includes the name and picture of all the players of the Rajasthan Royals.

Talking about the league, to kick start their journey in IPL 2022, the Royals are gearing up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29 at Pune’s MCA stadium.

