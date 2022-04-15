IPL 2022, RR v GT, Talking Points: Captain Pandya's All-Round Show; Ravichandran Ashwin Below Average

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans, on Thursday, outclassed Rajasthan Royals to move top of the points table. In a high-octane clash between two in-form teams, Gujarat Titans beat Sanju Samson and Co. by 37 runs to claim their fourth win of the season. Hardik inspired his team with a stellar performance with the bat as he scored unbeaten 87 runs to guide his team to 192/4. While he also claimed the wicket of James Neesham and executed a crucial run out of Sanju Samson. Apart from him, Lockie Ferguson led the charge in the bowling with three crucial wickets which derailed Royals’ chase at DY Patil Stadium.

Here are the talking points of the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans clash.

Captain Hardik Pandya All-Round Show

Pandya has led his team from the front so far in this tournament and on Thursday he once again inspired his players to a crucial win to go top of the points table. Came to bat in the third over, Pandya stayed till the end of the innings as he remained unbeaten on 87 runs off 52 balls. He has scored back-to-back half-centuries in the tournament but the knock against the Royals was more fluent as the Gujarat skipper was in full control throughout the innings. He paced his innings quite well with 4 sixes and 8 fours. The 28-year-old was excellent in the field too with the direct throw which ran Samson out early on 11, while with the ball he snared the wicket of James Neesham.

Fierce Abhinav Manohar

The 27-year-old batter displayed a glimpse of his power-hitting abilities in the tournament with a couple of cameos but on Thursday, he took his game to the next level with a responsible 43-run knock. Manohar shared 86 runs for the fourth wicket with captain Pandya to stabilize the innings after the early blows. His innings was laced with 2 sixes and 4 fours. The highlight of his knock was his ability to play both spin and pace equally well.

Below Average Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin, who has been rated as one of the best spinners of modern-day cricket, has not been up to the mark in IPL 2022. In the five matches so far, he has picked just one wicket in the new outfit. He has not been expensive and bowled at an economy rate of 7.15 but the lack of wickets has raised questions on his credibility as a white-ball bowler. The veteran spinner has bounced back several times in his career and now it’s time for him to stage another comeback.

Jos The Boss

The Englishman has been enjoying a great run with the bat and he continued it versus Gujarat Titans. Chasing a formidable target of 194, Buttler played a quickfire 54-run knock off 24 balls. Before the start of the second innings, Buttler lost his orange cap to Hardik Pandya. However, the Rajasthan Royals opener didn’t take much time to get his cap back, he smashed three boundaries in the first over of Mohammed Shami to get it back from Pandya.

RR vs GT Highlights IPL 2022 Match No. 24 Updates

Titans Bowling Attack Shines Again

The table-toppers have one of the most fierce bowling attacks this season and it once again lived up to the expectations. Gujarat are not dependable on the individual brilliance of any bowler as they have world-class bowlers like Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan who knew their job quite well. Shami troubled the batters in the powerplay overs, Ferguson followed it up by causing havoc with his raw pace. While Rashid slowed down the run rate in the middle overs to put pressure on the opposition. Against Rajasthan, it was Ferguson who claimed three crucial wickets to derail Rajasthan’s chase.

