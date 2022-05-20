IPL 2022: RR vs CSK Head to Head Record and Venue Record of Brabourne Stadium

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are set to lock horns in their last contest in IPL 2022 league stage. While the results will have no impact on Chennai’s position on the points table, a win for Rajasthan will take them to number two on the IPL points table.

Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match. Opting to bat first, Rajasthan got off to an abrupt start with Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler falling cheaply. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched crucial partnerships first with skipper Sanju Samsun and then with Devdutt Paddikal giving balance to Rajasthan’s innings. Powered by a 9-ball 17 from Trent Boult in the last phase of the innings, Rajasthan Royals propelled to a 178.

When Lucknow came to bat, Boult gave a crucial breakthrough in the third over dismissing Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul on consecutive deliveries. Lucknow was eventually restricted to 154, suffering a 24-run defeat.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings had a horrid IPL season. The side suffered yet another defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans in their previous match. While it got to a decent start, Chennai failed to accelerate the run rate and was restricted to 133. Gujarat Titans chased the target down without much trouble and registered their 10th victory in the tournament.

RR vs CSK Head-to-Head:

Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals may be riding high on confidence of their impressive campaign this season, but Chennai Super Kings hold an advantage in the head-to-head contests between the two teams. In 26 meetings between the two sides, CSK has won 15 games whereas RR has emerged victorious on 11 occasions. In the last five meetings, however, Rajasthan leads 3-2 over the Chennai outfit.

RR vs CSK previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, RR defeated CSK by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi.

Last five results:

Rajasthan Royals won by seven wickets.

Chennai Super Kings won by 45 runs

Rajasthan Royals won by seven wickets.

Rajasthan Royals won by 16 runs.

Chennai Super Kings won by four wickets.

Here is the venue record of Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (T20):

IPL matches played: 18

Matches won by teams batting first: 10

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 217/5 – Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022

Lowest team score: 68 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, 2022

Highest successful run chase: 211/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022

