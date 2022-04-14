IPL 2022: RR vs GT Pitch Report, Venue Record of DY Patil Stadium and Head to Head Clashes

RR vs GT pitch report and venue record of DY Patil Stadium: Gujarat Titans will be looking forward to avoiding their second consecutive loss in IPL 2022 as they square off against Rajasthan. The two teams have done well in the league and thus a close contest is expected on Thursday, April 14 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Sanju Samson & Men are among the strong contenders for lifting the trophy this year. They kickstarted their campaign in the league with two big victories against SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. The team tumbled in the middle by losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore but they were quick to make amends. RR are heading into the Thursday encounter after winning against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants.

Gujarat Titans have also won three out of four games. However, they can be a little low on confidence as they suffered a defeat at the hands of SunRisers Hyderabad in their last game. It was a poor batting performance by the team and they will hope to get back to winning ways at the earliest.

Advertisement

RR vs GT Head-to-Head:

No head-to-head records are available between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. The two teams will be playing against each other in the Indian Premier League for the first time on April 14, Thursday.

DY Patil Stadium pitch report

DY Patil Stadium can be considered a balanced track as it has something to offer to both the batters and bowlers. The team batting first can receive some extra help from the surface. Dew is unlikely to play a role in the match as the ground staff has been taking measures for the same. Thus, batting first and posting a score of 170+ should be an ideal choice for both teams. Meanwhile, the spinners will make more impact during the match. The CSK vs RCB game saw that the wicket was dry and the spinners collectively scalped over seven wickets in the second innings.

Here is the venue record of DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai (T20):

Advertisement

T20 matches played at the venue: 14

Matches won by the team batting first: 4

Matches won by the team batting second: 10

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 216/4, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 82/10, Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2010

Average 1st innings score: 153

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here