Kolkata Knight Riders will seek to avoid a third consecutive loss of IPL 2022 when they will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday. KKR started the tournament on a good note by defeating defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their first game by six wickets. They followed it up with a three-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore but redeemed themselves with two back-to-back wins over Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.

However, the last two games saw Shreyas Iyer’s side struggling to keep the momentum going. The team endured two consecutive losses in their last two games against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR currently have six points from three wins and three losses.

Speaking of Rajasthan Royals, they have featured in five games, winning three and losing. Winning the Monday contest can see the team improving their position in the team standings.

Royals have so far delivered all-around performances. Bowling has been the biggest strength of their team with the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Ashwin, and Trent Boult. However, the team is very much dependent on Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer with the bat.

RR vs KKR Head-to-Head

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have given a tough to each other in the past. The two teams have played a total of 25 games against each other. Kolkata Knight Riders scored a win in 13 games while one match was abandoned due to rain.

RR vs KKR last five games’ results

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 86 runs

Rajasthan Royals won by six wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 60 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 37 runs

Rajasthan Royals won by three wickets

Brabourne Stadium Pitch Report

Batters from both teams will be eager to play at the Brabourne Stadium. A high-scoring fixture is expected on Monday as the quick outfield and shorter boundaries will help the players in scoring a lot of runs for their team. The skipper winning the toss should opt to bat second as the presence of dew in the latter half of the match can make a lot of impact on the result.

Here is the venue record of Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (T20)

T20 matches played at the venue: 10

Matches won by the team batting first: 6

Matches won by the team batting second: 4

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 215/5, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 112/10, Deccan Chargers vs Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Average 1st innings score: 189

