IPL 2022, RR vs KKR Talking Points: Buttler Joins Exclusive Club And Chahal Adds to His Legend

No doubt about it. Monday night’s IPL 2022 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders was The Game of the season. RR were powered to a mammoth 217/5 thanks to their opener Jos Buttler hitting a century and then they were brought back into the contest with a hat-trick by Yuzvendra Chahal. Still they weren’t assured of a win with KKR dragging the contest into the final over before being bowled out for 210.

Here are the major talking points from the contest

Brilliant Buttler

Jos Buttler has started the season with a bang. In just six innings, he has already recorded two centuries and as many half-centuries. With 375 runs, Buttler is at the top of the list for the top run-getters of the season, averaging a stunning 75. On Monday, he carefully constructed his hundred. He didn’t go after every delivery. Rather, he punished those where there was even a slight opportunity to score runs. He clubbed nine fours and smoked five sixes during his 61-ball stay that saw him rack up 103 runs. He is only the sixth player in IPL history to record multiple hundreds in a single season after Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Hashim Amla and Shane Watson. Fans have already started dreaming of Buttler scoring 1,000 runs during the entire season. Should he continue in the same vein, it could very well turn into reality.

Cummins Leaves His Mark

KKR fans couldn’t wait for the arrival of Pat Cummins who was on national duty. He arrived with a bang, equaling the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history. However, with the ball, he has been ineffective. Monday was another such outing as he was creamed for 50 runs from his four overs by KKR batters. As a consolation, he did manage to get the wicket of centurion Buttler. However, the Australian superstar did create a moment of magic thanks to his incredible athleticism and quick thinking. During the 18th over, Riyan Parag lofted the first delivery to long off but a sprinting Cummins took an overhead catch with the momentum pushing him towards the boundary. He realised that and spotted Shivam Mavi who was running in from long-on. Cummins lobbed the ball in the direction of his incoming teammate who leapt and completed a one-handed catch.

Chahal-Mania

Yuzvendra Chahal is bowling with a vengeance this season. He has stormed to the top of the leading wicket-takers of the season with 17 scalps from six games. He wasn’t retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore who reportedly told him about their intentions to bid for him at the mega auction. They lost out to RR who are now benefitting from his expertise. Monday night will be a memory Chahal will never forget. His fourth and final over of the contest swung the game in his team’s favour. He took four wickets in it including a hat-trick off his final three deliveries that included the all-important scalp of KKR captain Shreyas Iyer who was batting on 85. And not to forget, he was on verge of a hat-trick before too when he had Venkatesh Iyer stumped off the first delivery of the over - he had finished his third over with a wicket and hence.

What’s With The KKR Batting Order?

KKR were hell-bent on surprising their opponent with a curious shuffling of their batting order. First, Aaron Finch walked out with a different opening partner in Sunil Narine. Venkatesh Iyer who has been opening for them regularly was demoted to no. 6. And then Cummins, who recently struck the join-quickest fifty in IPL history, was pushed down the order at No. 9 - below that of Sheldon Jackson and even Shivam Mavi. Not one of the changes made any positive impact.

