IPL 2022, RR vs LSG: Wankhede Pitch Report And Venue Record

Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be up against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday in their latest match of the Indian Premier League 2022. The second double-header of the day between the two batting heavyweights is set to take place at the Wankhede stadium.

Lucknow are currently sitting at the fourth spot on the IPL points table with six points from four games with their most recent victory coming against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the midweek. Ravi Bishnoi picked two wickets as Lucknow restricted Delhi to 149 runs. In response, riding on Quinton de Kock’s 80 runs knock, Lucknow won the match by six wickets.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, are sitting at the fifth spot and a victory in this game will take them to the top of the table. Rajasthan will come into this game after losing their previous game to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by four wickets and will look to return to winning ways with this fixture.

RR vs LSG Head-to-Head

This is the first time Rajasthan and Lucknow will face each other in the Indian Premier League.

Wankhede stadium pitch report

The Wankhede stadium of Mumbai is known for supporting batters. The average score at the Wankhede stadium is 194 in T20Is and 180 in IPL. However, the spinners will come into the play as the game progresses.

Wankhede Stadium venue records (T20Is):

Total games: 7

Matches won by the teams bowling second: 2

Matches won by the teams bowling first: 5

Average 1st Inns scores at the Wankhede stadium: 194

Average 2nd Inns scores at this venue: 182

The highest total recorded: 240/3 (20 Overs) by India vs West Indies

The lowest total recorded: 172/10 (20 Ov) by Afghanistan vs South Africa

The highest score chased: 230/8 (19.4 Ov) by England vs South Africa

The lowest score defended: 209/5 (20 Ov) by South Africa vs Afghanistan

