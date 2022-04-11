IPL 2022, RR vs LSG: Who is Kuldeep Sen?

Madhya Pradesh’s right-arm pacer Kuldeep Sen on Sunday made his debut for Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The fast bowler from Rewa, around 450 kms from the state capital Bhopal near the Uttar Pradesh border, impressed everyone with his good pace. He cleaned up Deepak Hooda for 25 in his second over.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The 25-year-old bowler later successfully defended 15 off the last over to help his team register a win in a close contest. He conceded just 11 off the last six balls to finish with figures of 1 for 35.

For the record, RR management picked up the right-arm fast bowler for a price tag of Rs 20 Lakh during the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Advertisement

He made his T20 debut against Mumbai in 2019 and has the experience of playing for the domestic Madhya Pradesh state cricket team.

As per some reports, his father Rampal Sen runs a small salon in the city. In 16 first-class matches, Kuldeep has bagged 44 wickets, while he has four List A scalps in his kitty.

“He runs in hard though. He executed it well in the end and he is only going to get better. Some quality fast bowling in our side and in the tournament going around," RR pacer Trent Boult said at the post-match presentation.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here