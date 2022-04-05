IPL 2022: RR vs RCB Head to Head Record and Venue Record of Wankhede Stadium Mumbai

In a clash of titans, Rajasthan Royals (RR) would lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 13th match of IPL 2022 on April 5 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals have won both their games and are at the top of the table with 4 points, while RCB skippered by Faf du Plessis also come to the game with a victory in their belt having beaten Kolkata Knight Riders. With two points from as many games, RCB are placed 7th on the table.

With skipper Samson and opener Jos Buttler in top form, the Rajasthan side would fancy their chances against RCB. For RCB, Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will be a key performer. The fans would be hoping that their batters, particularly skipper du Plessis and India great Virat Kohli, get the runs flowing.

RR vs RCB Head-to-Head:

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals have played 25 times in IPL against each other. While there is nothing much to separate between the two, RCB have a slight upper hand having won 12 times as against Rajasthan Royals’ 10 victories. Three of the matches yielded no results. However, in the last 5 games, RCB have won 4 times with one match being washed away.

RR vs RCB previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, RCB defeated RR by seven wickets in Dubai.

Last five results:

RCB won by 7 wickets

RCB won by 10 wickets

RCB won by 7 wickets

RCB won by 8 wickets

No result

Here is the venue record of Wankhede Stadium Mumbai (T20):

Average first innings score at Wankhede Stadium - 166.4

Teams winning batting first at Wankhede Stadium - 45.3%

Teams winning chasing at Wankhede Stadium - 52.3%

Highest total posted here: 235 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest total recorded at this stadium: 67- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, 2008

All-time leading IPL scorer at this stadium: Rohit Sharma -1,733 runs

All-time leading IPL wicket-takers at this stadium: Lasith Malinga - 68 wickets

