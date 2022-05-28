IPL 2022, RR vs RCB Talking Points: Buttler Shatters Bangalore's Hopes With a Century, Patidar Continues to Shine

Rajasthan Royals on Friday cruised into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 final after thrashing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 7 wickets. After 14 long years, the Royals will be competing in the finale; straight after the inaugural season in 2008.

RCB couldn’t replicate the performance they showcased against Lucknow in the Eliminator. It seemed like they were back to square one where Kohli struggled to stay long at the crease, Du Plessis too was struggling while Karthik also succumbed under pressure.

On the other hand, Buttler extended his dream run this season with a record-equalling fourth hundred as Rajasthan Royals produced a ruthless performance to beat RCB.

The game was entirely dominated by the Royals and in the end, they made it to the finals. Let’s have a look at the talking points of the game:

Jos Buttler takes the Royals to the finals: A 106 not-out in 60 balls including 6 sixes and 10 boundaries – these stats summarised the stats of the Qualifier 2 between RR and RCB. The leading run-getter of the tournament by a fair distance, toyed with the RCB attack to ensure the Royals romped to victory in 18.1 overs. With 824 runs so far in the season, Buttler also matched Virat Kohli’s feat of most hundreds in a single season. The former RCB skipper achieved that feat in 2016.

Rajat Patidar impresses again: After smashing a sensational hundred in the Eliminator, Patidar played with supreme confidence after openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis were out early. After getting dropped by Riyan Parag, he shifted gears and played some delightful shots to bring up fifty off just 40 balls. He became just the eighth batter to score two 50+ scores in playoffs of the same IPL season. Patidar collected 170 runs in the IPL 2022 playoffs, becoming the 2nd-highest scorer in the playoffs of an IPL season.

Prasidh Krishna’s brilliant spell: The right-arm quick went for runs in the first half of the RCB innings despite getting the early wicket of Virat Kohli. But he came back stronger in the death over to tear apart the opposition’s lower order. He lifted his game, dismissing the in-form Dinesh Karthik and Wanindu Hasaranga off successive deliveries. He returned with the magical figures of 3 for 22 in four overs, being the most economical bowler for the Royals.

Obed McCoy surprises with his bowling: McCoy was another crucial cog in the RR arsenal who left no stone unturned in frustrating the RCB batters. He bagged the prized wicket of Faf du Plessis to spark the batting collapse. In death overs, he returned to dismiss Mahipal Lomror and Harshal Patel to complete a three-wicket haul and registered figures of 3/23; the second-best for the RR.

Hasaranga taking the purple cap: Wanindu Hasaranga had a phenomenal time with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022. Though the team failed to make it to the finale, the Sri Lankan spinner ended the season with 26 wickets under his belt. On Friday night, he dismissed RR skipper Sanju Samson to take the Purple cap from Yuzvendra Chahal on the basis of a superior average.

