IPL 2022, RR vs RCB Talking Points: Underrated Dinesh Karthik Gets Job Done; Yashasvi Jaiswal's Flops Show Continues

Rejuvenated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered a thrilling 4-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday at Wankhede Stadium. Dinesh Karthik once again turned out to be the hero for RCB with a scintillating 44-run knock off 23 balls against a high-quality Rajasthan bowling attack. Apart from Karthik, the team found an X-factor in Shahbaz Ahmed who smashed some glorious shots during his 45-run innings which helped Bangalore outclass Sanju Samson-led side.

With the win, RCB have moved to sixth on the points table while Rajasthan remained at the top with a superior run rate.

Here are the talking points of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Flops Show

Rajasthan Royals young opener once again failed to give them a solid start. Despite having a proven opener in Devdutt Padikkal, the RR team management has backed the young southpaw to open the innings alongside Jos Buttler but maybe now it’s time for them to take a big call. In the first three matches, Jaiswal has registered the scores of 20, 1 and 4 as Rajasthan have lost his wicket early in the powerplay which is putting some added pressure on the other batters. The southpaw has been struggling against quality pace in the last season itself but Rajasthan decided to retain him but things have not worked well for them so far.

Unlucky Virat Kohli

The former RCB captain has been going through the leanest patch of his career. He has not scored a century since 2019 and now his 2022 IPL has also not started on an ideal note. After scoring a fine 41 against Punjab, Kohli has registered back-to-back low scores in the last two matches. He was dismissed on 12 against KKR and on Tuesday, he was unlucky to run out on just 6. It was the closest of run-out as a fraction of a second would have surely changed the verdict as Kohli’s bat touched the line but no part of it crossed it. RCB might have won their last two games without Kohli scoring big runs but if he keeps on failing the play-offs journey will not be an easy one for them.

Yuzvendra Chahal Shines Against Former Team

Chahal haunted his former team in the crucial clash with a couple of important wickets and a mega Virat Kohli run-out. Chahal, on Tuesday, played his first match against RCB and dismissed their captain Faf du Plessis in his first over. He also dismissed England’s David Willey with a sharp leg-spin. Meanwhile, he hurt RCB the most with Kohli’s run-out. Chahal teamed up with his new skipper Sanju Samson to dismiss his former captain. It was a very close run-out and a fraction of a second could have changed the verdict. He finished his spell with 2 wickets for just 15 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Super Shahbaz

The southpaw turned out to be the X-factor for RCB with his ferocious 45-run knock which changed the momentum in his team’s favour. Seasons after season, RCB have backed Ahmed to do well for the team and this might be the year for him to repay the trust. He played some glorious shots during his 26-ball stay which was laced with 3 sixes and 4 fours. The 27-year-old has added a lot of depth to the RCB batting line-up which looked a bit unsettled in the past few seasons.

Underrated DK Sealing Wins For RCB

After the retirement of AB de Villiers, the RCB fans were dejected for losing probably the best finisher in white-ball cricket but the arrival of Dinesh Karthik has given them bright hope. The new 360-degree player in the RCB camp has won back-to-back matches for RCB which ABD used to do from the middle-order. Karthik has been a stalwart in domestic cricket but on the international stage, he didn’t get much chance with MS Dhoni’s presence as the wicketkeeper batter. The veteran batter has added several shots to his arsenal and is now looking to make a comeback to the national team. In three matches so far he has scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 204.55 and interestingly he is yet to get dismissed.

