IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad Misses Century by 1 Run; Shatters Several Records With Opening Partner Devon Conway

Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to form with a majestic 99-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Sunday. Gaikwad missed his second IPL century by just one run as was dismissed by T Natrajan in the 18th over of the innings. The 25-year-old struck 6 sixes and as many fours during his 57-ball stay in the middle.

Gaikwad, who was going through a rough patch this season with only one 50-plus score ahead of this match, returned to the form at the right time in the match where Mahendra Singh Dhoni took charge of the team back as captain.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Gaikwad broke several records during his magnificent knock as he also equalled batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s record of hitting 1000 runs in 31 IPL innings. Gaikwad slammed Marco Jansen for a maximum on the first ball of the sixth over to reach the four-digit mark in IPL.

The stylish 25-year-old batter joined hands with Devon Conway once again after the opening match of this season. The duo, who failed on their first attempt as partners, smashed several records against Sunrisers Hyderabad to script some new with the 182-run stand.

It was the highest partnership for Chennai Super Kings for any wicket as they overtook the veteran duo of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis.

Highest partnerships for any wicket for CSK in the IPL

182 - Ruturaj Gaikwad-Devon Conway vs SRH (2022) - 1st wicket

181* - Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis vs PBKS (2020) - 1st wicket

165 - Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube vs RCB (2022) - 3rd wicket

159 - Michael Hussey-Murali Vijay vs RCB (2011) - 1st wicket

Meanwhile, it ended up as the fourth highest partnership opening stand in IPL history.

Highest opening stands in IPL

Jonny Bairstow-David Warner: 185 vs RCB

Gautham Gambhir-Chris Lynn: 184* vs GL

KL Rahul-Mayank Agarwal: 183 vs RR

Rututaj Gaikwad-Devon Conway: 182 vs SRH

Live Score SRH vs CSK IPL 2022 Latest Updates

Advertisement

Earlier, MS Dhoni returned as Chennai Super Kings captain in the clash against SRH after Ravindra Jadeja decided to step down from the position on Saturday. Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first as CSK made a couple of changes to the XI.

The highest partnership of this season helped Chennai Super Kings post a mammoth 202/2 on the scoreboard after 20 overs. The New Zealand opener scored an unbeaten 85-runs off 55 balls as his innings was laced with 4 sixes and 8 fours.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here