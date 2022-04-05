IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar, Kiran More Groove To Iconic Folk Song Enroute Pune

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is a mentor for Mumbai Indians and he takes his job very seriously. He was on his way to Pune where Mumbai is scheduled to play their next match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium, Pune. Meanwhile, he was bored and that’s when he chose to have a little dance on this marathi folk song.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Alongside him is Kiran More, former India selector and wicket-keeper. Both of them can be seen grooving to the folk song. “Stuck in traffic while heading to Pune. Thought of listening to this lovely song, tweeted Sachin."

Advertisement

In the run-up to their second match in IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals, five-time champions Mumbai Indians hit the nets for an afternoon session at the Reliance Corporate Park, Navi Mumbai, monitored and mentored by team icon Sachin Tendulkar.

This was the first training session that batting legend Tendulkar attended along with the coaching staff. Tendulkar had joined the team a few days back after undergoing the mandatory quarantine period.

Tendulkar spent the entire afternoon on Tuesday at the nets, intensely watching the players, and spent time with youngsters Tilak Varma, Dewald Brewis and Aryan Juyal, offering them advice on how to play different strokes, footwork, batting stance, among others.

Having done an indoor gym session a day before, the session that ended in the evening had the players putting in a lot of effort, three days before their match against Rajasthan Royals on April 2.

Advertisement

In addition to the net session, the team also underwent fielding, catching and running drills to prepare for the next game, the franchise said in a statement.

Mumbai Indians started their IPL 2022 campaign on a disappointing note, losing to Delhi Capitals in their opener. They would now like to put their first points on the table by beating Rajasthan Royals.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here