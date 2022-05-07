Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2022: Sai Sudharshan 13th Batter to Dismissed Hit Wicket in IPL; Full List

IPL 2022: Sai Sudharshan 13th Batter to Dismissed Hit Wicket in IPL; Full List

Jonny Bairstow getting out hit wicket against Mumbai Indians.
IPL 2016 saw the most number of hit wickets--three.

Cricketnext Staff
Updated: May 07, 2022, 09:04 IST

On Friday, Sai Sudharshan was out in the most bizarre way as he got out hit wicket while playing trying to play a slow delivery off Kieron Pollard. The batter lost his balance and saw his bat falling over the stumps. Meanwhile, IPL in its history has seen some bizarre hit wickets, the recent one being of Jonny Bairstow who then used to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Interestingly, that one happened against Mumbai Indians. All in all, there has been 13 instances of hit wicket. (including Sudharshan)

The most hit wickets came in 2016 when three batters were dismissed hit wickets. These were Deepak Hooda of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Yuvraj Singh of Sunrisers Hyderabad! Meanwhile 2012 saw two hit wickets as well with Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) and Saurabh Tiwary (RCB) both falling prey to hit wickets. 2008, the inaugural season, also saw two instances of hit wickets where M Khote (Mumbai Indians) and Misbah Ul Haq (Royal Challengers Bangalore) getting out to hit wickets, respectively. Here’s the complete list.

List of players dismissed via “Hit Wicket"

SeasonBatsmanTeamAgainst
IPL 2008M KhoteMumbai Indians (MI)Kings XI Punjab, Sreesanth
IPL 2008Misbah-ul-HaqRoyal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)Kings XI Punjab, Sreesanth
IPL 2009S AsnodkarRajasthan Royals (RR)Chennai Super Kings, Albie Morkel
IPL 2012R JadejaChennai Super Kings (CSK)Deccan Chargers (DC), Dale Steyn
IPL 2012Saurabh TiwaryRoyal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)Mumbai Indians, Harbhajan Singh
IPL 2016Yuvraj SinghSunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)Mumbai Indians, Mitchell McClenaghan
IPL 2016D HoodaSunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)Delhi Daredevils (DD), Nathan Coulter-Nile
IPL 2016David WarnerSunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Axar Patel
IPL 2017S JacksonKolkata Knight Riders (KKR)Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), Washington Sundar
IPL 2019R ParagRajasthan Royals (RR)Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Andre Russell
IPL 2020Hardik PandyaMumbai Indians (MI)Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Andre Russell
IPL 2021Jonny BairstowSunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)Mumbai Indians (MI), Krunal Pandya
IPL 2022Sai SudharsanGujarat TitansMumbai Indians

Sai Sudarshan was out hit-wicket as he lost his balance and fell on his wickets while trying to pull a short one by Kieron Pollard. And an over later, Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya was run out caught agonizingly short by a smart bit of work by keeper Ishan Kishan, going for a quick single. From 111/2 in the 13th over, Gujarat Titans slumped to 156/4 and their batters succumbed to the pressure as they went onto lose the game by 5 runs.

