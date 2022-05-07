IPL 2022: Sai Sudharshan Gets Out 'Hit Wicket' in Most Bizarre Fashion | WATCH

Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans played out a thrilling encounter at the Brabourne Stadium with Mumbai edging Gujarat by five runs. The game went to the final over with Daniel Sams defending 8 off the last six. But one incident got overshadowed even as fans got obsessed with Mumbai’s only second win of the season. We are talking about GT batter Sai Sudharshan’s bizarre dismissal where he lost his balance and got out hit wicket.

The incident happened in the 16th over with Gujarat needing 40 off 25 balls. That’s when Kieron Pollard bowled a slower one and the batter lost his balance. So much so that his bat hit the stumps and he was out-hit wicket. By this time Sudharshan had already accounted for 14 off 11 balls as he was struggling to get the runs going after GT had a superb start with the opener taking them to 106/0.

Openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha had laid a solid foundation with a century partnership for the opening wicket but clinical bowling and good work in the field helped Mumbai Indians pull off a five-run win in Match 51 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium here on Friday.

Saha struck a superb 40-ball 55, hitting six boundaries and two sixes while Gill blasted 52 off 36 deliveries, hitting six fours and two sixes as they went neck-and-neck in scoring runs to give their team a brilliant start as they chased Mumbai Indians’ 177/6 in 20 overs build largely on vital innings by skipper Rohit Sharma (43), Ishan Kishan (45) and Tim David (44 not out).

But a hit-wicket and two run-outs changed the course of the game as Mumbai Indians dragged the match to 9 needed off the final over and Daniel Sams denied David Miller many opportunities as Gujarat Titans were restricted to 172/5 in 20 overs.

Sai Sudarshan was out hit-wicket as he lost his balance and fell on his wickets while trying to pull a short one by Kieron Pollard. And an over later, Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya was run out caught agonizingly short by a smart bit of work by keeper Ishan Kishan, going for a quick single. From 111/2 in the 13th over, Gujarat Titans slumped to 156/4 and their batters succumbed to the pressure.

