IPL 2022: Sanju Samson Once Again Rues Lack of Runs as RR slump to 7-Wicket Loss vs KKR

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson was once again left to rue lack of runs for the second time running as his team slumped to its second straight loss against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday. After losing the toss, Samson’s RR got off to a sluggish start on a track in which stroking-making was not that easy, RR posted a below-par 152/5 against a disciplined KKR bowling attack, and in defence could only manage to take three KKR wickets as Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh combined for a match-winning partnership of 66 runs in just 6.2 overs.

“I think the wicket was a bit slow and they bowled really well, but with the batting we have, I would have liked to score a few more boundaries at the end. I think we were short 15-20 runs," said Samson during the post-match interaction with the host broadcasters."

After RR lost Jos Buttler to uncharacteristic innings of 22 off 25 balls and Devdutt Padikkal for just two, Samson had to dig in and curb his attacking instincts in order to steady the ship, but he lacked support from the middle order with Karun Nair departing for run-a-ball 13 and Riyan Parag getting out after making 19 off 12 balls. Samson also seemed to be hampered by a back niggle early in his innings that needed attention from the team physio. However, he said he is ok.

“Wickets at intervals, that’s what stopped myself to keep going with momentum. When I wanted to go hard, they bowled really well and we couldn’t execute our shots.I think you have to keep on assessing the game and who is batting with you, he said, adding, “I have had a niggle the last few games but I’m recovering well and [my back] is fine," said Samson, who made a 49-ball 54 before falling to Shivam Mavi.

Samson though lauded the effort of his bowlers and the team’s effort on the field while defending 154.

“It was a great effort [in the field]. With the bowling and fielding, we showed some real fight. The body language and energy was amazing. I think we could have batted a bit better and [I hope to] win the toss next time for sure. ," he added.

