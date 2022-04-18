IPL 2022: 'See You in Some Hours, India'- IPL Bound Kevin Pietersen Inching For 'Best Hospitality in the World'

Former England cricketer and tv commentator Kevin Pietersen is all set to arrive in India for his commentary stint and he is just pumped up for this opportunity. ‘KP’ as he is known in the cricketing circle is quite a fan of the tournament and he usually stays in India during the month of April and May. Nonetheless, he is late this year as the tournament is well over three weeks old and it needs to be seen when he will come exactly on air.

He expressed his remarks in Hindi, saying: आईपीएल पर कमेंट्री करने के लिए भारत लौटने को लेकर बेहद उत्साहित हूं। दुनिया में सबसे अच्छे आतिथ्य का अनुभव करना कुछ ऐसा है जिसे मैं कभी भी हल्के में नहीं लूंगा! कुछ घंटों में मिलते हैं, भारत! (I am really excited for my commentary stint for IPL for which I will be returning to India. This place is known for the best hospitality and I will not take this opportunity to experience this lightly. See you in a few hours, India)

Meanwhile, the IPL is going through a mini-crisis as three of Delhi Capitals members have tested positive. While earlier the masseur and physio Patrick Farhart had tested positive, an Australian all-rounder has tested positive through a rapid antigen test. He will have to undergo RT-PCR test to confirm the same.

“DC were supposed to travel to Pune today but the entire squad members have been told to retire to their respective rooms and as per protocol RT PCR is being done to ascertain whether there is an outbreak in the camp or it is an isolated case like Patrick Farhart," a BCCI source told PTI on Monday.

It is understood another member of the support staff has also shown symptoms but RT-PCR results are awaited.

“All teams are staying at Conrad Hotel in Pune where BCCI has created a bio-bubble. They were supposed to travel but now it has been delayed. Obviously all those whose results would be negative would carry on with onward journey tomorrow," the source said.

(With agencies)

