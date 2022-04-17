IPL 2022: Shahrukh Ducks to Survive Brutal Hit as Livingstone Smashes a Cracking Shot Over His Head - WATCH

Punjab Kings all-rounder Liam Livingstone is on a roll in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The English cricketer is enjoying a purple patch, scoring more than 200 runs in the tournament at an average of 43.80. On Sunday, he notched his third half-century – most by any batter – this season while batting against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Livingstone came out bat after Punjab lost both their openers – Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh – inside the powerplay. The Englishman continued his top form and started belting the SRH bowlers right from the beginning. He took just 27 deliveries to score another half-century in IPL 2022.

During his stint at the crease, Livingstone stitched a crucial 71-run stand with Shahrukh Khan for the fifth. During the 12th over, there was a dangerous scene on display when the latter nearly survived from getting hit on his head.

Advertisement

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Shahrukh was standing at the non-striker’s end when Livingstone smashed SRH pacer Umran Malik’s delivery for a boundary. It was a 149.5 kph delivery and the Englishman smashed it so hard that it went like a bullet. Shahrukh quickly ducked and had a close shave.

Livingstone seemed ready for the assault as he drilled it over Shahrukh for a boundary through long-on.

Checkout the video:

Livingstone ended up playing a 60-run knock off 33 deliveries, with the help of 4 sixes and 5 boundaries. Sharukh, the second top-scorer of the team, contributed with a 28-ball 26 as Punjab were bundled out for 151 in 20 overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/22) and Umran Malik (4/28) were the standout bowlers for SRH. Malik took three wickets and there was also a run out in the 20th over that ended up being a maiden.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘3-4 Players were Arrested’: Former Spinner Recalls How Pravin Tambe Kept RR Motivated During 2013 Match-fixing Saga

SRH captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl against PBKS. They have taken the field with an unchanged XI that had defeated the KKR a couple of days back.

PBKS, on the other hand, suffered a massive blow as captain Mayank Agarwal missed out due to an injury in his toe. In his absence, ace India opener Shikhar Dhawan stepped in as captain while young batter Prabhsimran Singh has been added to the line-up as a replacement.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here