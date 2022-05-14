IPL 2022: Shashank Singh's Fantastic Catch Nullifies Ajinkya Rahane's Powerful Uppercut Against Umran's Pace- WATCH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Shashank Singh on Saturday pulled off a stunner near the boundary line to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders’ Ajinkya Rahane at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The veteran Indian batter was already struggling with a sour hamstring and his tussle with himself was ended by Shashank’s remarkable efforts.

The incident happened off the final delivery of the 8th over when Umran Malik came rushing in and bowled short delivery, wide outside off. Rahane timed the uppercut quite well and the ball went in the air towards the deep cover-point. The ball seemed to clear the fence easily for a maximum but then Shashank burst into the scene. (IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH Live)

He ran to his right and took a brilliant catch diving to his right keeping the ropes in mind. The umpires checked whether it was a fair catch or not and the replays confirm that it was clean. On the other hand, Umran too had a jubilant celebration as he had pocketed a wicket after going wicketless in three straight games.

Earlier, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat against the Sunrisers. The Knight Riders won’t be having the services of Australia pacer Pat Cummins, who has flown back home. In his absence, Umesh Yadav has got a spot in the line-up. At the same time, Sam Billings returns to the mix to replace Sheldon Jackson.

“If you the record here, teams batting first have done well and batting first also suits us. Forced to make changes this time. Pat is injured, so Umesh comes in and Sam Billings comes in for Sheldon Jackson. We had ups and downs, so we did a lot of changes. It’s not something we wanted to and if you see the form of the batters, we had to make those changes," Iyer said.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, have made three big changes. T Natarajan and all-rounder Washington Sundar are back in the XI. Marco Jansen also comes back in place of Fazalhaq Farooqi.

