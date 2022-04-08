IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan Thinks Jonny Bairstow Resembles Legendary Punjabi Singer Hans Raj Hans

Team India’s flamboyant opener, Shikhar Dhawan, is known for his cheerful mood both on and off the pitch. Apart from his recent exploits on the cricket field, Shikhar is also having a gala time bonding with his Punjab Kings teammates.

Shikhar had great camaraderie with his fellow opener Prithvi Shaw when he was at the Delhi Capitals franchise. The two of them created lots of funny Instagram reels and engaged in friendly banter. Nevertheless, it looks like Shikhar has settled in his new team quite well.

In a viral video posted by Punjab Kings on its Twitter handle, Shikhar Dhawan was asked about many things in a light-hearted interview.

During the conversation, the veteran southpaw joked that his PBKS teammate Jonny Bairstow looked like famous Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans.

Dhawan even went on to explain the joke to Bairstow himself and had a good laugh at the end. Dhawan said, “I am telling him that you look like one of the legendary Punjabi singers. You have the same face cut and beard, everything".

Dhawan also spoke about some of his hardcore fans and how he was enjoying his time in the Punjab Kings camp.

Dhawan was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. The southpaw was bought for Rs 8.25 crore by Punjab Kings at the mega auction. Dhawan, who had a base price of ₹2 crores, was sold for his highest-ever auction price.

Punjab Kings have made a good start to their IPL campaign this year. The Mayank Agarwal-led side would be looking to sustain the momentum they got by winning matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

