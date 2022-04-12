IPL 2022: Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa Help CSK Earn Their Maiden Win of Season, Beat RCB by 23 Runs

Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa’s batting heroics followed by a clinical bowling performance helped Chennai Super Kings earn their first win of the season. The defending champions completely outclassed Royal Challengers Bangalore and registered a comprehensive 23-run win. It was almost a perfect game for CSK as they posted a daunting total of 216/4 in 20 overs courtesy of Dube’s unbeaten 95 and Uthappa’s 88. The duo shared a massive 165-run stand for the third wicket which also included 17 sixes shared between them.

Faf du Plessis’ RCB gave a tough fight with the bat but were restricted to 193/9 despite some valuable knocks from the middle-order.

Chasing a massive target of 217, RCB lost their star batters Du Plessis (8) and Virat Kohli (1) quite early. Anuj Rawat, who scored a match-winning fifty in the last match, failed to emulate his performance against Chennai and was dismissed on just 12.

Australian power-hitter Glenn Maxwell played a counter-attacking cameo but he failed to convert it into a big score and departed on 26 runs off 11 balls. Debutant Suyash Prabhudessai and Shahbaz Ahmed rebuild RCB’s chase with a 60-run stand but the scoreboard pressure was too big for them. Prabhudessai was dismissed on 34, while Ahmed played another valuable knock for his team this season with 41 runs off 27 balls but this time he failed to get them over the line.

Dinesh Karthik gave RCB some hope in the final overs with his blistering 34-run knock off 14 balls but it wasn’t enough to chase the daunting target.

For Chennai, Sri Lanka’s mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana was the pick of the bowlers with his four-for. While skipper Ravindra Jadeja also snared three to hurt Bangalore.

Earlier, Dube played a gem of a knock on Tuesday against Royal Challengers Bangalore to lift his team to a daunting total of 216/4 in 20 overs. Dube slammed unbeaten 95 runs off 46 balls which is also his highest score in IPL. His magnificent knock was laced with 8 sixes and 5 fours. The southpaw missed his century by just five runs but he tried to get it lofting the last ball of the innings in the air but he missed the best of connection.

Apart from Dube, veteran opener Robin Uthappa also slammed his highest IPL score - 88. The duo shared a massive 165-run stand for the third wicket to rescue Chennai from a tricky situation when they were 2/36 in 6.4 overs. They hit a total of 17 sixes as Uthappa hit just one more than Dube to punish RCB bowlers.

Invited to bat first, the out of form Ruturaj Gaikwad got off to a good start but he fell on 17 to pacer Josh Hazlewood. Moeen Ali (3) then got run out courtesy of a sensational fielding effort by RCB debutant Suyash Prabhudessai.

Dube then joined hands with Uthappa and stitched a massive stand. The southpaw was the aggressor in the partnership at the start but soon Uthappa joined the party as they both slammed sixes for fun.

