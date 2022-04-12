IPL 2022: Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa Set Twitter on Fire With Astonishing Batting Performances Against RCB

Chennai Super Kings batter Shivam Dube played a gem of a knock on Tuesday against Royal Challengers Bangalore to lift his team to a daunting total of 216/4 in 20 overs. Dube slammed unbeaten 95 runs off 46 balls which is also his highest score in IPL. His magnificent knock was laced with 8 sixes and 5 fours. The southpaw missed his century by just five runs but he tried to get it lofting the last ball of the innings in the air but he missed the best of connection.

Apart from Dube, veteran opener Robin Uthappa also slammed his highest IPL score - 88. The duo shared a massive 165-run stand for the third wicket to rescue Chennai from a tricky situation when they were 2/36 in 6.4 overs. They hit a total of 17 sixes as Uthappa hit just one more than Dube to punish RCB bowlers.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar was impressed with the controlled aggression of the CSK duo against RCB.

“DY Patil has always been a wonderful track to bat on. Having said that, this has been some fabulous hitting by @robbieuthappa & @IamShivamDube. Controlled aggression at its best. #CSKvRCB," he tweeted.

Several other former cricketers and fans also heaped huge praise on the batting duo.

Dube and Uthappa were too good for the RCB bowlers who leaked 10-plus runs in every over from 11th to 20th. They dearly missed the services of Harshal Patel who usually controlled the game in middle-overs with his disciplined bowling.

Invited to bat first, the out of form Ruturaj Gaikwad got off to a good start but he fell on 17 to pacer Josh Hazlewood. Moeen Ali (3) then got run out courtesy of a sensational fielding effort by RCB debutant Suyash Prabhudessai.

Dube then joined hands with Uthappa and stitched a massive stand. The southpaw was the aggressor in the partnership at the start but soon Uthappa joined the party as they both slammed sixes for fun.

