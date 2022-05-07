IPL 2022: Shivam Mavi Trolled on Social Media for Bowling the Most Expensive Over for KKR in IPL History

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Shivam Mavi faced the wrath of angry cricket fans on social media after conceding 30 runs in the 19th over against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Pune. The youngster returned as the second-most expensive bowler for KKR, after Harshit Rana, conceding 50 runs in his four overs at an economy rate of 12.50.

The right-arm quick was given the responsibility to bowl the 19th over and was expected to put some pressure on the stuttering LSG innings. However, the all-rounder duo of Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder gave him one of the worst nightmares of his cricketing career.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Stonis had the strike in the penultimate over and he began the juggernaut with a maximum over deep backward square leg. The muscular Aussie batter launched two more over deep mid-wicket before losing his wicket off the fourth delivery. He looked to make it four in four but ended up getting caught by opposition captain Shreyas Iyer.

The KKR dugout had a sigh of relief with the departure of Stoinis but hardly had they known that Holder would punish them in a similar fashion. The Caribbean all-rounder flicked the fifth delivery over deep square leg for half-a-dozen and then smashed the last ball over long-off.

After the expensive 19th over, Mavi owned a bizarre bowling record of conceding the most number of runs in an over by a KKR baller. Unfortunately, he has bowled the top 3 most expensive over for KKR in IPL history.

The angry KKR fans took a shot at Mavi on social media and here’s how they reacted:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier, opener Quinton de Kock slammed a 29-ball-50 after skipper KL Rahul got a ‘Diamond Duck’. The former redeemed himself with an innings studded with four boundaries and three maximums. He added 71 with Deepak Hooda (41 off 27 balls) to give LSG a good start after being invited to bat.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: RCB to Wear Special Green Jersey Against SRH to Support ‘Go Green’ Initiative

Krunal Pandya then tried to keep the run-rate high and slammed two fours before ending at the hands of Aaron Finch at deep point.

However, Marcus Stoinis (28 off 14 balls) changed things when he clobbered Mavi for three successive sixes before holing out. However, new man Jason Holder (13 off 4 balls) slammed the next two balls for two more maximums as the 19th over yielded 30 runs for LSG.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here