IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Appointed the New Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday announced their new skipper who will take charge of the team Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The franchise decided to appoint India batter Shreyas Iyer as captain after the exit of Eoin Morgan.

The KKR released an official statement to confirm the development. Franchise CEO Venky Mysore welcomed him, stating that they are excited to see the 27-year-old as the new leader.

“We are delighted firstly to have been able to successfully bid for Shreyas in the IPL auction & to have the opportunity for him to lead #TeamKKR. He has impressed one & all as a quality batsman at the highest level & we are confident that he will excel as a leader of #TeamKKR," Mysore was quoted as saying.

Calling him one of India’s brightest future leaders, head coach Brendon McCullum heaped praise on Iyer and said he is excited to work closely to take the team to newer heights.

“I am very excited to have one of India’s brightest future leaders in Shreyas Iyer, take the reins at KKR. I’ve enjoyed Shreyas’ game and his captaincy skills from afar and now will look forward to working closely with him to drive forward the success and style of play we want at KKR," McCullum was quoted as saying.

Shreyas Iyer joins KKR after bagging a deal worth Rs 12.25 crore. He will be the sixth cricketer to lead the franchise after Sourav Ganguly, McCullum, Gautam Gambhir, Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan.

Accepting captaincy of KKR, Iyer said - “I am extremely honoured to have gotten the opportunity to lead a prestigious team like KKR. The IPL as a tournament brings the best players from different countries and cultures together and I look forward to leading this great group of very talented individuals.

“I would like to thank the owners, management and support staff of KKR for giving me the opportunity to lead this team and I am confident that we will find the right synergies to achieve the team’s goals.

“Kolkata and The Eden Gardens have a very rich history when it comes to Indian cricket and I look forward to contributing to this rich history and making our fans proud of us as a team! Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo!"

