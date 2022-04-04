IPL 2022: 'Shubman Gill One of Most Talented Players in World Cricket' - Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri heaped huge praise on Gujarat Titans opening batsman Shubman Gill and called him one of the most talented players in world cricket at the moment. Gill made his international debut for India on the 2020-21 Australia Tour when Shastri was the head coach of India. However, due to persistent injuries, he lost his place in India’s Test XI. The talented batter is playing for Gujarat Titans to get his place back on the national side.

After registering a duck against Lucknow Super Giants, Gill showcased his class against Delhi Capitals with a ferocious 84-run knock. The talented batter impressed many with his variety of shots against a quality bowling attack to register his highest T20 score.

Shastri was also impressed with Gill’s performance against LSG where he just faced 6 dot balls.

“He is pure talent. That guy is one of the most talented players in this country and in world cricket, to be honest," Shastri told host broadcasters Star Sports after Gill’s knock of 84 against DC.

The legendary India cricketer further talked about Gill attributes for a white-ball player and said his strike rotation and shot selection is the key for his success.

“Once he gets going he will score and he makes it look easy. He has got that punch, he’s got the time and he has got the power to clear the ground," he went on to add.

“He is just made for this format of the game. It’s just his shot selection, his rotation of the strike which he talked about himself. Very few dot balls today which took the pressure off him. And he’s the guy who’ll put the bad balls away," he said.

Shastri further said that the Gujarat opener is quite comfortable on the short ball which has been a weakness of several Indian players.

“He is very good on the short ball, the short-arm jab we saw in this innings of his. And this will do his confidence a world of good," Shastri said of his knock.

