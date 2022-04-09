IPL 2022: 'Shubman Gill Reminds of Virat Kohli at His Prime' - Ravi Shastri Lauds Gujarat Titans Opener

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill managed to impress former India head coach Ravi Shastri with his match-winning 96-run knock against Punjab Kings on Friday. Gill missed his maiden T20 century by 4 runs but he set the platform for Gujarat for their third consecutive win of the season. It was the second back-to-back 80-plus score from Gill this season and in both knocks, he played very few dot balls and managed to rotate strike at regular intervals.

Gill made his international debut when Shastri was the head coach of India during the 2020-21 Australia tour.

The talented batter impressed Shastri with his variety of shots against a quality bowling attack of Punjab to register his highest T20 score. The former India head coach even said that the fans would love to pay money to watch him bat.

“He batted beautifully again, really really beautifully. The way he timed the ball, some of the shots he played on the backfoot, the placement, the power and the ability to hit in front of square makes him a standout player. He is one of the best young players in the world. People would love to pay money to watch him bat when in full flow" Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo.

The legendary India cricketer feels that Gill will be key for Gujarat Titans to make a place in the playoffs in their debut season.

“He has hit some form. His last two innings, he is striking it beautifully. And when you have an opener in form, who gets runs on a consistent basis your team will move up the table and be in a create position to make the playoffs. From Gujarat’s point of view, they would be hoping that Shubman just carries on," he added.

He further compared Gill’s batting approach to former India captain Virat Kohli’s

“Very few dot balls, he rotates the strike beautifully so he is a very busy player and has the ability to put the bad ball away. He reminds of Virat Kohli at his prime - along the ground with power and making it look easy."

Meanwhile, Shastri is also confident that the talented Gujarat opener will breach the 600-run mark this season as conditions in Mumbai will suit him to bat.

“Easy, As an opener if he strikes it the way he is and the Mumbai tracks will actually suit him. He is a tall player, upright, shot great shots of the back foot, got great hands. He will be stupid to waste this form, he is in prime form," he added.

