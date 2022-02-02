IPL 2022: 'Someone Told me That RCB Has Kept 20 Crore For Shreyas Iyer' - Aakash Chopra

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has revealed that someone has informed him that Royal Challengers Bangalore have kept INR 20 crore for Shreyas Iyer in the IPL 2022 mega auction. RCB are in search of a new captain after Virat Kohli stepped down decided to step down after last season. The franchise has retained Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj ahead of the auction.

Iyer has led Delhi Capitals in the past where he took them to their maiden IPL final in 2020. Last season he suffered an injury ahead of the first leg was ruled out of the tournament initially, however, he recovered in the second leg and returned to the squad. Delhi Capitals decided to continue with Rishabh Pant as the skipper despite Iyer’s return.

Chopra feels that Iyer will be the most expensive player from the marquee set of players in the IPL 2022 auction with RCB looking to break the bank for him.

Advertisement

“Now Ishan Kishan has been left out, it means money will be saved for Ishan Kishan and high bids will be placed on Shreyas Iyer. It could be 15-16 crores as well, someone told me that RCB has kept 20 crores for Shreyas Iyer," Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.

>Also Read | West Indies Team Arrives in Ahmedabad For Limited Overs Series Against India

The cricketer turned commentator said that KKR and RCB will look to get their hands on Iyer and in search of their potential captain, while Punjab will not be in the race.

“Shreyas Iyer could be a potential captain of KKR or RCB. I don’t think Punjab would be looking at him."

He pointed out that if Ishan Kishan would’ve placed in the marquee set, then there could have been a tug of war between him and Iyer for the most expensive player.

“The most expensive player, to be very honest, is going to be Shreyas Iyer. In this list, the most expensive will be Iyer because Ishan Kishan is not there. If Ishan was there, there could’ve been a tug of war. Now, they will reserve money for Ishan and money will be splashed out for Iyer," he added.

Advertisement

>Also Read | Will Hardik Pandya Bowl in IPL 2022? Ahmedabad Captain Says, ‘Selectors, Team Management Know Where I Stand’

Chopra further picked that Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada will be the most expensive player in the auction.

Advertisement

“The three most expensive overseas players will be Rabada, and then one of Quinton de Kock or David Warner will be the most expensive overseas player as well. There’s a good possibility."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here