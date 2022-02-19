IPL 2022: SRH Find Replacement of Simon Katich for the 'Vacant Post' of Assistant Coach - Report

Ahead of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad received a major setback as their assistant coach Simon Katich resigned from his post on Friday. Several media reports have claimed that the franchise has roped in Simon Helmot as Katich’s replacement.

Helmot was previously associated with Hyderabad from 2012 to 2019 as a member of the coaching staff. He has a couple of feathers in his hat, which includes guiding Trinbago Knight Riders to triumph in the 2015 Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The 50-year-old will be working in tandem with the former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody, who is currently the head coach of the franchise. After a forgettable 2021 season, when the team finished as the wooden spooners for the very first time, the Orange Army will be looking forward to winning their second IPL title. However, no official announcement has been made from the franchise’s end or Helmot.

As reported by Cricbuzz, a franchise spokesman said that Katich cited bio-bubble restrictions and family issues for parting ways. But ‘The Australian’ had earlier reported that Katich decided to quit following a disagreement on how the team was being managed and also felt that the pre-auction plans were not followed during the mega auction Bengaluru. Katich was unhappy with a few hefty auction buys.

Overall, if SRH’s bidding and the squad is concerned, it was indeed one of the teams who made some smart buys to rebuild their squad ahead of the cash-rich tournament, which is expected to get underway on March 27.

SRH’s most successful captain, David Warner was roped in by the Delhi Capitals for Rs. 6.25 crore. Fans and the franchise are hoping that their current skipper, as well as the first-choice retention, Kane Williamson would lead the Orange army in the 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

