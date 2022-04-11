IPL 2022, SRH v GT: For the 21st Time, Captain Wins Toss, Bowl First; Both Sides Unchanged

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and choose to bowl against Gujarat Titans in game 21 of the Indian Premier League 2022. Both the teams remain unchanged. Meanwhile, this is the 21st time that the captain winning the toss and chosen to bowl first. The pattern stays intact at the DY Patil Stadium as well.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Hardik Pandya: We would have bowled as well because of the dew. We are playing for the first time over here. It’s always good to win, but for us processes are more important. We got the results because we followed our plans. We need to show that we are out there to fight. Tewatia is right up there right now. It shows a lot of courage and character to do the same things day in and day out. Very happy for him and for the team as well. Same team.

Kane Williamson: We’re going to bowl. There is a potential dew factor, and we’ll look to chase it in the end. We saw improvement in the second match and then in the third, and hopefully we can improve further over here. We have to be adaptable, playing at the different grounds and we need to adjust. Same XI.

Gujarat Titans, who have become the team to beat in its debut IPL season, would aim to build on a dream start against an inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday. Three consecutive wins in the IPL have given Gujarat Titans the momentum and they showed against Punjab Kings that they can win from any situation.

