IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR: Aaron Finch to Open for Kolkata Knight Riders; Sunrisers Make one Big Change

After two victories in a row, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will get back in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match no. 25 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday in Mumbai. The contest is going to be electrifying as both teams will look to register a win and climb up on the points table.

KKR are currently placed second with six points in their kitty. If they manage to defeat SRH by a bigger margin and better their run rate, they could dethrone Gujarat Titans from the top of the table. On the other hand, if SRH comes out victorious with a better net run rate, they will have the chance to make a big leap and make it to the top four. (IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR Live Score)

Meanwhile, SRH skipper Kane Williamson won the toss on Friday and opted to bowl against KKR at the Brabourne Stadium. All-rounder Washington Sundar isn’t available for the game. Hence. Jagadeesha Suchith gets an opportunity.

“We are gonna have a bowl first. It has been a good wicket but the dew factor has been a reason. The team is improving and growing as a unit. KKR is a strong side. Sundar ain’t playing today but a good opportunity for Suchith," said SRH captain Kane Williamson at the toss.

Kolkata Knight Riders have named Australia opener Aaron Finch in the final XI along with Aman Khan while wicketkeeper-batter Sheldon Jackson is back in the line-up.

“I am happy batting first. Finch comes in and Aman Khan comes in. Sheldon Jackson is in as well. There are a few injuries in the camp. We had a good break in between," said KKR captain Shreyas Iyer.

Here are the playing XIs of both teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson(w), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Varun Chakaravarthy.

