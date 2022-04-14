IPL 2022: SRH vs KKR Pitch Report And Venue Record of Brabourne Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope to make it three in a row as they will fight a battle with Kolkata Knight Riders. The Orange Army is on a two-match winning streak with their last two wins coming against Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Abhishek Sharma has emerged as the biggest asset for the team. In the previous two games, he hammered 75 and 42 runs respectively to take his team home by eight wickets.

SRH will hope for another enthralling performance by the young gun on Friday to improve their position in the points table. Despite having four points under their belt, Orange Army are third-last due to a low net run rate.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are in the top two with six points from three wins and two losses. The team is heavily dependent on Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell as Nitish Rana and Ajinkya Rahane are yet to fire with the bat.

As far as their bowling is concerned, Umesh Yadav is one of the contenders for the purple cap while Pat Cummins and Varun Chakravarthy are struggling to get their line and length correct.

SRH vs KKR Head-to-Head:

Kolkata Knight Riders have an upper hand over Sunrisers Hyderabad if we talk about the head-to-head stats. The two teams have played a total of 21 games against each other in the history of the Indian Premier League. The Knight Riders have thumped SRH 14 times while the Orange Army recorded a win in seven games.

SRH vs KKR last five games’ results

Kolkata Knight Riders won by six wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders won by ten runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders won the Super Over.

Kolkata Knight Riders won by seven wickets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won by nine wickets.

Brabourne Stadium pitch report

Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is a batting paradise. The shorter boundaries and quick outfield will help the willow wielders in entertaining the fans with some spectacular power-hitting. Bowlers are likely to face a tough time during the game. Dew will play a major role in deciding the fate of the game. Thus, the captain winning the toss should opt to bat second on Friday.

Here is the venue record of Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (T20):

T20 matches played at the venue: 9

Matches won by the team batting first: 5

Matches won by the team batting second: 4

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 215/5, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 112/10, Deccan Chargers vs Mumbai Indians, 2010

Average 1st innings score: 189

