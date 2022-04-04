IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG Mumbai Weather Update: Forecast For Today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Match

After getting trounced in their opening game by Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) would be looking forward to get their act together against IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) when the two meet at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on April 4, Monday.

Chasing a formidable 211 for victory against Rajasthan, SRH could score only 149/7. While SRH bowlers were plundered for 210 runs, their batters could not stand up to the Rajasthan attack. SRH lost their top four batters for a paltry 29 runs, with Nicholas Pooran and Rahul Tripathi failing to open their accounts and skipper Kane Williamson scoring only two runs from seven balls.

On the other hand, LSG come to this game with two points in their kitty after having successfully chased 211 against Chennai Super Kings in their last game. They had lost the opening encounter to the other IPL debutants, Gujarat Titans.

The Lucknow franchise will be further bolstered with the availability of West Indian allrounder Jason Holder who has completed his quarantine and may be included in the playing XI.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Monday. It is highly unlikely that rain will spoil the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants game as there are only 10 per cent chances of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 21 km/h on matchday, while the temperature could hover about 26 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 58 per cent.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Possible XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Line-up: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Line-up: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

