IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG Talking Points: Dependable Hooda And Sunrisers' Unsettled Batting Order

Lucknow Super Giants continue their impressive show in IPL 2022 with their second win on the trot as they beat former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs at DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Avesh Khan claimed four wickets to prove why LSG invested Rs 10 crore in him during the mega IPL auction. The win has helped Lucknow move to the fifth spot on the points table while SRH remained at the bottom having lost both their matches.

SRH batters failed to complement their bowlers’ hard work on a decent batting track and managed 157/9 in reply to Lucknow’s 169/7. It was the second time when they failed to chase down the target after winning the toss.

Here are the talking points from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 match.

Dependable Hooda

Deepak Hooda is quickly turning into a dependable batter for LSG. The 26-year-old is enjoying the form of his life and is currently third in the race of Orange Cap with 119 runs in three matches. He has already hit two half-centuries out of three matches in the season so far. On Monday, he played a fine knock of 51 runs to stabilize Lucknow’s innings alongside skipper KL Rahul after they lost early wickets in the powerplay. Hooda played with a lot of responsibility and played some exquisite shots during his 33-ball stay in the middle where he struck three sixes and as many fours.

Disappointing Pandey

Manish Pandey’s struggle continues with another flop show. The middle-order batter has registered a string of low scores in the first three matches of the season - 6, 5 and 11. His dismal batting performances have been compensated by the middle order where Hooda and Ayush Badoni are getting the job done for the team. It’s high time Pandey scores big for his team otherwise, the LSG management will have to make some tough calls in the coming days.

Powerplay Specialist Sundar

SRH skipper Kane Williamson took a leaf out of Virat Kohli’s notebook to use Washington Sundar in the powerplay and the off-spinner didn’t disappoint his new captain. Sundar claimed two crucial wickets when he was introduced early on during LSG innings. He got the better of in-form Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis in back-to-back overs to hurt LSG. SRH would be badly missing Rashid Khan who now is with Gujarat Titans and their reliance will be on Sundar to provide them with big breakthroughs.

Inspiriational Avesh

Avesh Khan was at his best against SH in both powerplay and death overs as he inspired his team to a close win. He dismissed Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma in the powerplay to dent SRH’s chase early. When Rahul brought him back into the attack when the match was slipping away from LSG’s hands, the pacer didn’t disappoint got better of power-hitters Nicholas Pooran and Abdul Samad in back-to-back balls to shift momentum in Lucknow’s favour.

Unsettled SRH Batting Order

SRH top-order failed miserably for the second time in a row and maybe it’s time for their think-tank to make some changes. Williamson and Abhishek’s opening pair has not worked well so far and as a result the team has suffered. While Rahul Tripathi did bat with a positive intent as was evident from his 44-run knock. The talented batter played some handy knocks for his former team Kolkata Knight Riders when batting at the top as he has the ability to play with the field and score boundaries when the fielding restrictions are in place. Maybe it’s time for SRH to use him as an opener alongside Abhishek, so that Williamson gets shifted to his ideal middle-order position.

