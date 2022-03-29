IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals- Pune Weather Forecast

Sunrisers Hyderabad, the 2016 Indian Premier League winners, will kick off their campaign in the 15th edition of the IPL on Tuesday against Rajasthan Royals. The contest between the former champions is scheduled to take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and it is slated to begin at 7:30 pm (IST).

Rajasthan Royals failed to reach the summit clash of the tournament in the last IPL, with their last final appearance coming in 2008 when they won the prestigious title under the late Shane Warne. RR’s last appearance in the playoff stage of the competition came in 2018, and perhaps that’s what prompted the Rajasthan Royals management to revamp their squad during the 2022 auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, have fared well in the tournament in recent years, barring the 2021 season, when they finished at the bottom of the table. Despite that, they have decided to let go of most of their core squad during the players’ retentions. The biggest surprise was the release of David Warner and Rashid Khan. While they were forced to let Rashid go due to the Afghan spinner’s wishes, SRH’s decision to not retain Warner surprised many.

Advertisement

Weather report

Pune’s weather is expected to be mostly sunny on the matchday with zero chances of rain. The temperature will hover around 23 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees celsius. The humidity will be around 19 per cent while the wind is expected to blow at the speed of 13 km/h.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Starting Line-up: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Aidan Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals Probable Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain, wicket-keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here