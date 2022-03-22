IPL 2022: Star Releases List Of Commentators; Ravi Shastri Back After Seven Years, Suresh Raina On Debut

With IPL 2022 just around the corner, the broadcasters have revealed the full list of commentators for the tournament. It sees a comeback from none other than Ravi Shastri who will be appearing in the commentary box after seven long years. Shastri left his media role and joined Indian team as the head coach which saw his absence from the commentary circles. Another name that surprised the fans which was Suresh Raina. The CSK and India cricketer couldn’t invite any bids in the recently held IPL auctions and will now be commentating in Hindi. There was talks that Gujarat Titans will acquire his services, but it turned out to be fake news.

The IPL 2022 will see as many as 76 matches after the involvement of two new teams in Lucknow and Gujarat. The opener will be played on March 26 when Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders. Here’s the full list.

World Feed: Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Anjum Chopra, Ian Bishop, Alan Wilkins, Mbangwa, Nicholas Knight, Danny Morrison, Simon Doull, Matthew Hayden, and Kevin Pietersen

Dugout: Anant Tyagi, Neroli Meadows, Scott Styris, Graeme Swann.

Hindi: Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Parthiv Patel, Nikhil Chopra, Tanya Purohit, Kiran More, Jatin Sapru, Suren Sundaram, Ravi Shastri, and Suresh Raina.

Tamil: Muthuraman R, RK Bhavna, RJ Balaji, S Badrinath, Abhinav Mukund, S Ramesh, Nanee, and K Srikkanth.

Kannada: Madhu Mailankody, Kiran Srinivas, Srinivasa Murthy P, Vijay Bharadwaj, Bharath Chipli, GK Anil Kumar, Venkatesh Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sumesh Goni, and Vinay Kumar

Marathi: Kunal Date, Prasanna Sant, Chaitanya Sant, Snehal Pradhan, Sandeep Patil

Malayalam: Vishnu Hariharan, Shiyas Mohammed, Tinu Yohannan, Raiphi Gomez, and C M Deepak.

Telugu: M A S Krishna, N Matcha, V V Medapati, MSK Prasad, A Reddy, K N Chakravarthy, S Avulapalli, Kalyan Krishna D, Venugopalarao, and T Suman.

Bengali: Sanjeeb Mukherjea, Saradindu Mukherjee, Gautam Bhattacharya, Joydeep Mukherjee, and Debasish Datta.

New Delhi: The JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals franchise will be taking the field with a new group of players in the upcoming TATA IPL 2022 season. Captain Rishabh Pant, who attended his first training session with the side in Mumbai, expressed that all players are in a good frame of mind, “It seems like the team has been made for the first time. I observed every player during my first practice session with the team and it looks like everybody is in a good frame of mind. Everybody is enjoying each other’s company."

