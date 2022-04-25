IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar Sums Up Ishan Kishan's 'Miserable Time' At The Crease Against LSG

Ishan Kishan’s poor form has continued and how! Fans are already angry at him for betraying their trust. They needed something substantial to defend their start and were hoping for a special against Lucknow Supergiants. But that special knock never came. Instead, Kishan could only muster 8 off 20 balls! It seems, there is something wrong with the batter for whom MI paid 15.25 Cr. Not only his performance has affected Mumbai Indians, it has also affected Rohit Sharma’s performance who now has to play with a lot of curbs.

Furthermore, former India captain and now TV commentator Sunil Gavaskar has come out and slammed Ishan Kishan. After he was out in a queer way, Kishan walked back to the pavilion without waiting for the umpire’s decision. And Gavaskar slammed him for this reason. Here’s what was said.

“He had a miserable time. He just walked off. Because he had a miserable time. So he just wanted to get out of his misery. Generally batters, when they have ripped the ball of the middle-edge of the bat, and caught and first slip, they would wait. But here’s a man, who hit ball down, may be even hit the turf he was not interested, he was just walking until the umpire asked him to wait. So it was just the mental situation he was in," he said on Star Sports after Mumbai’s 36-run loss at the Wankhede Stadium. “

“Maybe he was rattled by the blow he got in the last match on his helmet and it is actually not a good sign because in places like Australia or South Africa there is extra bounce and with his propensity to go there and do nothing about it, he will just be a rabbit caught in the headlights. Every fast bowler is just going to bang it over there. Nobody will pitch it up because that’s where he likes. Anything below the waist he will smack it, but above, he is struggling at the moment," he said.

