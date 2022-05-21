IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar's 'Hetmyer's Wife Has Delivered' Remarks Trigger Fans On Twitter

Sunil Gavaskar’s on-air comments have once again created a furor. The incident happened as he was commentating in the IPL game between CSK and RR where he made a comment about Shimron Hetmyer. Although he tried to be cheeky, he sounded ‘ridiculous’ with fans brutally trolling him on social media.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Rajasthan Royals found them in a spot of bother as they came out to chase CSK’s target of 151 with the equation saying 75 needed off 42. The man on strike was Shimron Hetmyer. “Hetmyer’s wife delivered, will Hetmyer deliver for the Royals now?" Gavaskar was heard saying at this very moment.

This left fans angry on social media with some even asking for his removal.

Advertisement

This was in an apparent reference to Hetmyer’s wife who had delivered their first child. Earlier the West Indian cricketer had flown back to attend the delivery. He then rushed back to India once his child was born. Meanwhile, this is how Twitter reacted to Gavaskar’s remarks.

Chasing a modest 151 for victory, Rajasthan Royals faced a few anxious moments in the middle of the innings but in the end, Ashwin, along with Riyan Parag (10 not out) ensured that they reached 151/5 in 19.4 overs for their ninth win of this edition of IPL. The victory took them to 18 points, the same as Lucknow Super Giants but they took second place with a better net run rate of 0.298 as compared to 0.251 of LSG.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here